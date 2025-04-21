Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks New Gameplan For Game 2 vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers, being run off the court. It was a game to forget for the Bucks, and they will try to move on as quickly as they can.
After all, it's just one game, and Milwaukee has to get ready for Game 2 coming up tomorrow. The Bucks will try to even the series at one game apiece before everything shifts over to Milwaukee for Game 3 and Game 4.
But heading into Game 2, the Bucks know that they need to do something different if they want a different outcome. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo talked about this fact and offered some thoughts on a new game plan for the second game of the series.
“I think we can do a better job just spacing the floor better and being more decisive when we get the ball,” Antetokounmpo said. “Try to attack. Try to get in the paint. Try to create something either for yourself or for your teammate.”
If the Bucks can shoot better from distance, it could change everything. Milwaukee shot horribly from 3-point land, and it cost them the game.
To the Pacers' credit, they forced Milwaukee to take bad shots throughout the contest. But the Bucks also missed a lot of open shots, and it seemed to make a difference in the outcome.
The Pacers did a nice job on offense themselves, making life tough for Milwaukee all game. They forced the Bucks to switch on defenders when they didn't want to, basically controlling the flow of the game.
“I think we were late,” Antetokounmpo said. “We were getting ourselves in a lot of scramble mode, which they were able to get downhill and create for the next guy. And then we were just in scramble modes."
If Milwaukee wants to get a win in Game 2, a lot will need to change. But this team has overcome adversity all season long, and they won't stop now.
