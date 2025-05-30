Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Eye-Opening New Trade Partner
The Milwaukee Bucks are hanging on to the idea that they can still keep Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has yet to officially ask for a trade from the organization.
That doesn't mean that he might not do it. He has a lot to think about, especially with the injury to Damian Lillard likely taking them out of title contention next season.
Antetokounmpo is going to be the hottest player on the trade market if he does end up coming available. If the Bucks do end up trading him, this trade proposal could give them what they want in return.
In a podcast following Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Bill Simmons theorized a trade that could help out the Bucks if they do have to move Antetokounmpo.
- Knicks receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Bucks receive: Karl-Anthony Towns and multiple draft picks from the Knicks via the Spurs
- Spurs receive: Mikal Bridges
The Bucks would be getting a really good player and multiple draft picks from the Knicks. That is something that could be very attractive to Milwaukee, especially if the draft picks are solid.
Milwaukee also might not think that the centerpiece of the trade being someone who is already 29 years old is that attractive to them. They might be looking for someone a bit younger.
The Knicks will only make a trade like this if they end up losing to the Pacers and not advancing to the NBA Finals. They still have hope, as Game 6 will be in Indianapolis on Saturday night.
San Antonio likely would only agree to a trade like this if they weren't able to pry Antetokounmpo away from the Bucks themselves. They have a much better package they could offer Milwaukee straight up.
The Spurs could be in a position in which they are looking for a superstar to pair with Victor Wembanyama to accelerate their timeline. They would become instant contenders in the West.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
