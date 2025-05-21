Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Potential Future Plans
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been noticeably more engaged on social media recently, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Lately, he’s been interacting more with fans, and on Wednesday, he may have offered a subtle hint about his future after the NBA. When a user named Panter jlan asked if he would consider joining Fenerbahçe S.K. of the BSL and EuroLeague in Turkey, Antetokounmpo responded — potentially revealing more than expected.
The two-time MVP did not rule it out, saying he could consider it after retiring from the NBA.
"Maybe when I retire from the NBA. Fener or Efes?" wrote Antetokounmpo.
Antetokounmpo, 30, still has plenty of game left in him. He just finished third in NBA MVP voting behind Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and the winner, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
