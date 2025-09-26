Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Qualities He Wants in His Team
The Milwaukee Bucks will always go as far as Giannis Antetokounmpo will take them. As long as he remains on the roster, he is their best ope of winning another NBA championship.
While Antetokounmpo is clearly one of the best players in the world, he clearly can't do it alone. He hasn't had enough help in the last few years to have some postseason success.
If the Bucks are going to make some headway in the playoffs, they need a team built around Antetokounmpo and his needs. He recently revealed what qualities he likes on a team.
More news: Bucks' Blockbuster Move Overwhelmingly Named Biggest Surprise of Offseason
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals what qualities he wants on a team
While speaking to Haris Stavrou of Sport 24, Antetokounmpo talked about what qualities he wants his team to have.
“I have realized that I like to live with the pressure. Is that good? Is it bad? I don’t know. If I’m in an environment where there’s no pressure and I don’t think we can achieve something great, I don’t want to be there. It doesn’t make me happy as a person anymore."
Pressure is certainly something that the Bucks will have on them heading into this season, partly because of the pressure that Antetokounmpo has thrust upon them.
Antetokounmpo wants his team to be playing in big enough games that they all feel the pressure. He wants there to be a challenge to winning games for his teams, something they haven't done the last couple of years.
More news: Bucks’ Roster Still Has Major Red Flag Despite Myles Turner Move
The Bucks need to be playing in more pressure-filled games
Antetokounmpo talked about what he values in a team at this point in his career, as well.
“When you reach 30 years old and you have four kids and you’re married — I think when you get married, you become more mature — I want to do what makes me happy because I think I deserve it, I’ve worked for it. What makes me happy is when I win and feel that there is a challenge. I mean, I wake up in the morning and say, ‘We have to win today. If we don’t win today, what will we hear?’ That is the thing.”
The Bucks have to put together a team that has a chance to do what Antetokounmpo is desperate for them to do.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.