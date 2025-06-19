Bucks Reportedly Interested in Former Lakers All-Star Guard
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a crucial offseason that could make or break the trajectory of the team. While many people are waiting for full confirmation about the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, most reports have signaled that he will be returning to the team.
More Bucks news: Bucks Expected to Aggressively Pursue Help For Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
With Antetokounmpo likely back in the mix, the Bucks front office will have some work to do along the roster. The team needs to be more well-rounded to give Antetokounmpo a chance to go after another NBA title next season.
However, the path to contention isn't the easiest, and the Bucks could have some issues. But free agency could be one path for the Bucks to go.
NBA writer Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has predicted that the Bucks would sign guard D'Angelo Russell to a deal this summer. The former star of the Los Angeles Lakers could be an interesting option for Milwaukee to consider.
Adding a player like Russell on a short-term deal could be a good move for the Bucks. With guard Damian Lillard likely out for the majority of the season, Milwaukee is going to need a point guard to run the show.
Russell is more than capable of running an offense, and he has shown flashes throughout his career. The veteran guard also has plenty of experience playing alongside star players due to his time in both Minnesota and Los Angeles.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Could Have Difficult Time Retaining Crucial Free Agent
After being traded from the Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets last season, Russell averaged 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Putting Russell alongside Antetokounmpo could make life easier for the star forward, while giving Milwaukee a decent guard option.
If Lillard does return next year, Russell could then slide to being the backup point guard very easily. But if he doesn't come back, Russell is good enough to stay as the starter.
More Bucks news:
Bucks Rumors: Austin Reaves, Jonathan Kuminga Land in Milwaukee in Wild Trade Idea
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could be Targeted Heavily by Kevin Durant Suitor
Bucks' Damian Lillard Could Be Replaced by These Three Guards
Bucks Could Part With Kyle Kuzma to Land Incredible Depth Around Stars
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.