Bucks' Bobby Portis Breaks Silence on Upcoming Free Agency
In addition to all the trade speculation around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks have a few crucial players entering free agency this summer. Milwaukee has a lot of tough decisions to make across the roster if it wants to contend for a title next year.
One of those players is veteran forward Bobby Portis, who many have speculated could leave the organization. Portis was rumored to be on the trade block last season, but remained with the team for the year.
However, his free agency could be an interesting one. Portis discussed the upcoming free agency while on the "Run it Back" show, giving more details into his thought process.
"I've been trying to take a different approach to my upcoming decision," he said. "I've always been a team-first guy, always spoke on being for the team, putting the team first, worrying about winning and all these things. But now I'm at a point where I'm 30 years old now, I want to be compensated fairly to my peers, you feel me? I'm in that position now. ... I just want to be compensated fairly to my peers, man. I feel like I'm a great get, a great player for the team. I feel like I'm one of the guys you can't lose for the culture, man. Certain guys, you've got to have."
The Bucks may want to retain Portis, as he has been a very valuable piece to the team over the years. While Portis did miss the last part of the year due to a suspension, he provides Milwaukee with a solid frontcourt option.
Last season, Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The veteran also shot 36.5 percent from beyond the three-point line last year.
"In this year's free agency, I'm just worried about Bobby Portis," he said. "I'm worried about what's best for me, what's best for my situation, where can I fit, where can I play the best basketball. If I sign a three- to four-year deal, where I can I be the best Bobby Portis at? ... Obviously, I would love to be back in Milwaukee. Not saying that I don't want to come back to the Bucks. I would love to be back in Milwaukee. But I want to be compensated fairly, man. I took a lot of team-friendly deals to be here. We're at the point now where I just want to be compensated fairly to my peers."
Portis has a player option for the 2025-26 season worth close to $13.5 million, but he is expected to decline it. Whether he returns to the Bucks remains very much up in the air, but Milwaukee would be wise to keep him.
