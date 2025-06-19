Bucks Rumors: Austin Reaves, Jonathan Kuminga Land in Milwaukee in Wild Trade Idea
While it seems likely that the Milwaukee Bucks will be keeping Giannis Antetokounmpo, there is no definitive word that he will. Teams are still trying to figure out what the best offers would be to acquire him.
The Bucks will certainly have to consider all offers if Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to leave Milwaukee. They will have to get some players that they can build around in exchange.
One trade proposal from ESPN would give the Bucks a chance to do just that, while sending Antetokounmpo to a team that can contend for the title next season.
Read more: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could be Targeted Heavily by Kevin Durant Suitor
Wild ESPN trade proposal gives the Bucks three players to build around
Here is the full proposal in what would be a four-team deal:
Golden State Warriors get:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Los Angeles Lakers get:
Draymond Green
Daniel Gafford
Dallas Mavericks get:
Gabe Vincent
2031 first-round pick (via L.A. Lakers)
2025 second-round pick (No. 41)
Milwaukee Bucks get:
Austin Reaves
Brandin Podziemski
Jonathan Kuminga (via sign-and-trade)
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Maxi Kleber
2029 first-round pick (via Warriors)
2031 first-round pick (via Golden State)
2030 first-round swap (with L.A. Lakers)
This is a very complicated trade with a lot of moving pieces. What's most important for the Bucks is that they would get three players that they could build around.
Reaves has proven that he can be a very dangerous scorer while playing for the Lakers. He would become their lead guard while Damian Lillard is out with a torn Achilles.
Kuminga is someone who has shown flashes of being a really good player; he just needs a change of scenery in order to get a little more playing time to fully flourish.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Could Be Replaced by These Three Guards
Even Podziemski is a young player who could be a solid third guard for the Bucks. Trayce Jackson-Davis would also solve their issue at center and could come off the bench.
Adding three first-round picks also gives the Bucks the draft capital that they would need in order to continue their rebuild after getting rid of Antetokounmpo.
This would be a trade that the Bucks would have to consider if it were offered to them. The issue is whether the other teams involved would be okay with the pieces they get in return.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Could Have Difficult Time Retaining Crucial Free Agent
Bucks Could Part With Kyle Kuzma to Land Incredible Depth Around Stars
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.