Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Head Down Strange New Direction
July hasn't even hit yet, and the NBA trade winds are flying around the league akin to a Category Five hurricane.
The eye of the proverbial storm has been Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. While there's been no conclusive evidence he wants to leave Milwaukee, the team's ambiguous future, coupled with Damian Lillard's recent Achilles injury and teams being flush with assets, have led people to generally believe the Bucks would be willing to move him and hit the reset button on the franchise.
According to a very established NBA pundit, those funneling these trade rumors may want to hit the pause button in the interim.
Within the clip shown below, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explained opposing teams have "come to terms with the realization" that Antetokounmpo isn't going to ask for a trade and the Bucks aren't going to move the two-time MVP right now.
The kinship Antetokounmpo has with the city of Milwaukee has been widely chronicled. The fan base loves him and has been overly supportive of him throughout his tenure. When a player of this magnitude leads a smaller market to an NBA Championship, they will forever be beloved — particularly when delving into Milwaukee's history, seeing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar leave and help become a core fixture of the Los Angeles Lakers' 80s dynasty.
The Bucks fan base likely would not like to see this scenario occur yet again, where an all-time great moves on to another situation and wins at an even higher level.
The hubbub around Antetokounmpo's status could ultimately revolve around his desire to see the team become better. Objectively speaking, the Eastern Conference is far worse than its counterparts in the West. With Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum out potentially all of this upcoming season, as well as the injury to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, the Eastern Conference appears wide open heading into 2025-26.
There's a world where the Bucks can work on the fringes and tweak things. A healthy Antetokounmpo already is good enough to get this team into the postseason. With some improvements to the roster, namely in the way of shooting and athleticism, the Bucks could easily become a top-four seed next year.
It'll be something for the front office to weigh as the year progresses. Should the Bucks start off slowly, dealing Antetokounmpo in December or January may become more of a reality, given the likelihood that some other teams in the association may be a bit desperate to shake up their own rosters with slow starts of their own.
