Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Shakes Up Plans for Multiple NBA Teams
The Milwaukee Bucks have been awaiting word on what Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to do with his future. He has been figuring out if he wants to be traded this summer to a new team.
Antetokounmpo has spent his entire career with the Bucks and helped them win their first title in 50 years. It was something that Antetokounmpo would like to feel again.
The superstar forward has always talked about the fact that he would like to remain in Milwaukee as long as they are competing for titles. This seems to be where Antetokounmpo is leaning.
While no official word has been given, it looks like Antetokounmpo will be staying in Milwaukee. That means several other teams will have to pivot to another offseason trade target.
Teams have been circling Milwaukee in the hopes that Antetokounmpo would ask out. With this information out there, teams will now have to look to Kevin Durant as the big prize out there.
Unlike Antetokounmpo, it would be a huge shock if Durant were not moved at some point this summer. Teams that were planning offers for Antetokounmpo might lower those offers as they try to get Durant instead.
The Bucks would be thrilled if this ended up being the case. They have maintained confidence that Antetokounmpo would like to stay since the season ended.
The question now becomes how they can best support Antetokounmpo with their current roster. With Damian Lillard out for most of next season, how will they be able to stay in contention?
Milwaukee would have to make a fair number of trades in order to satisfy Antetokounmpo this season. More than likely, it will just be a gap year and the Bucks will look to contend in 2026-27.
Antetokounmpo would help a number of teams win the title next season. Unfortunately for them, it looks like he has no interest in leaving Milwaukee. He wants to continue to be a special player there.
This season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
