Shams Charania Responds to Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Slight
One of the biggest storylines across the NBA as the league heads into the offseason is all the trade speculation around Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. There have been all sorts of different reports around Antetokounmpo, and whether the team will ultimately move him this offseason.
One of those comes from NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN, who reported last month that Antetokounmpo was considering his options. Antetokounmpo seemed to push back on that report, offering a potential slight toward Charania with some comments on former ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski.
Well, Charania has now responded to Antetokounmpo. Charnaia said that he stands by his original reporting while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show.
"I think we're all good. I really believe me and Giannis ae all good. I did see that, and I'd like to say, I think we all in the industry really miss him [Wojnarowski]. I worked with him for two years, two-and-a-half years. And so I learned a lot. He was a great mentor to me... Made me better on a daily basis."
Charania is seen as the top insider around the NBA, so this slight from Antetokounmpo was interesting, to say the least. But it seems that the two are on good terms, and they can both go about their own business.
Nobody fully knows what Antetokounmpo is thinking about his future in Milwaukee, except for Antetokounmpo himself. There have been reports about him potentially wanting out, while others have stated that he is more likely to stay, at least for next season.
The entire offseason for the Bucks will be determined by what Antetokounmpo wants to do, and we may not get a full answer for a long time. Antetokounmpo could elect to see how the Bucks go about the summer before he decides his future with the team.
Everything for the Bucks seems to be up in the air right now, but it seems more likely that Antetokounmpo could end up returning next season.
