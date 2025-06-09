Bucks Given New Update on Brook Lopez Future
As the offseason gets going for the Milwaukee Bucks, much of the talk has been centered around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. There has been plenty of trade speculation around Antetokounmpo, but Milwaukee does have other key players whom they need to determine the future with.
More Bucks news: Bucks Announce Big Ticket Changes Amid Trade Rumors
One of those is veteran center Brook Lopez, who will be entering into free agency. There have been all sorts of rumors about whether Lopez would stay or not, and we have another reported update.
According to Matt Moore of Action Network, Lopez is likely to not return to Milwaukee this offseason.
"That said, I’m not expecting the roster to look the way it does now. The team is likely to retain Kevin Porter Jr. and most everyone I’ve spoken to assume Brook Lopez is gone.
"Lopez might be one of the bigger names on the market. He’s certainly at the end of his career, but like Al Horford, he's a complete pro and a winner who’s easy to fit into a team culture and find a role for, and still makes a difference defensively night to night."
If Lopez does depart, Milwaukee will need to figure out how to replace his overall production in the lineup. While he isn't the same player that he once was, Lopez is still capable of helping the team win, and he posted decent numbers last season.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Damian Lillard Responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma Trade Drama
For the year, Lopez averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game. Lopez also shot 37.3 percent from beyond the 3-point line this past season.
The Bucks may be looking to get younger in the frontcourt, which would leave Lopez to find a new team. If he doesn't come back to Milwaukee, there will be no shortage of teams interested in his services.
Milwaukee also has to figure out the plan for center Jericho Sims, which could be part of why Lopez may not return. Lopez has been instrumental to the success of the Bucks in recent years, and if he does leave, he will be missed by the organization.
More Bucks news:
Doc Rivers Deserves Credit For Major Bucks' Success Story
NBA Trainer Picks Two Surprising Bucks Players Who Can be Truly Special
Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Major Warning About Leaving Bucks
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.