Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Major Warning About Leaving Bucks
For the first time in his career, Giannis Antetokounmpo is open to the possibility of leaving the Milwaukee Bucks. He is the best player on the team and has been for the last six or seven years.
Milwaukee is still hoping that it can bring him back this summer and keep him happy. Of course, they will move him if he officially asks for a trade, but that hasn't happened yet.
Several superstar players have asked for trades in the last decade or so. One thing that the NBA has learned at this point is that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
Shaq has a big warning for Giannis Antetokounmpo if he leaves the Milwaukee Bucks
Shaquille O'Neal knows a thing or two about asking for a trade while being the best player on a team. He asked out of both Orlando and Los Angeles.
He has a warning for Antetokounmpo if he decides that he wants to be moved out of Milwaukee.
“I would tell him that, probably, a bigger market doesn’t matter. Social media is the market now. Giannis has made a name for himself on social media. If you go to L.A., 50% of your contract goes to taxes, more pressure, and more stress. Being that he’s in control of that ship, he should go upstairs and be like, ‘I want to see all the free agents, I want phone numbers, and I want to talk to them.’ He should bring people to him. When I was coming up, it was small market was too small, probably need to go to a big market. But now, every market is the same. Nobody cares what city you’re in, this ain’t the ’90s.”
O'Neal wants to warn Antetokounmpo about going to a bigger market. He doesn't need to do that anymore, as evidenced by the NBA Finals.
The Indiana Pacers and the Oklahoma City Thunder are playing for an NBA title. Neither one of those teams is in a big market.
If Antetokounmpo really wants to win titles, he doesn't have to be in one of the biggest markets in the league. He can win wherever he wants now.
