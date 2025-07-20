Bucks GM Compares Young Guard to 15-Year NBA Veteran
Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst compared one of the Milwaukee Bucks' guards to an NBA veteran after he signed a new contract in free agency.
The Bucks signed Ryan Rollins to a three-year deal after he showed some promise with the team off the bench.
Rollins was one of many free agents that the team re-signed as the organization hoped for continuity and chemistry to deliver results.
Last season, he played 56 games and averaged 14.6 minutes per outing. Rollins scored 6.2 points, dished 1.9 assists, and grabbed 1.6 rebounds.
In an interview with The Athletic, Horst hailed Rollins as an emerging player who has the potential for a long career in the NBA.
“But he is a big guard that’s physical, that can shoot. He’s been coming on as a playmaker, can finish in traffic, and is a good defender on the ball, which we want," Horst said.
"I say this all the time and I say this with affection because he is one of my favorite people and I think he’ll love this shout-out.
"He reminds me of George Hill. I think he has a George Hill-type career in front of him and that’s high, high praise in my opinion because G-Hill is one of the best people that I’ve been around.”
Hill played four seasons with the Bucks and served as a key contributor on both ends of the court.
He played with poise and grit throughout his storied career, playmaking for others while providing high-level on-ball defense.
If Rollins reaches the level of Hill during his career, the Bucks will have a meaningful contributor on the roster.
