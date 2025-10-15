Bucks Guard Exits Thunder Game with Eye Injury
A Milwaukee Bucks starter has departed his team's ongoing preseason clash against Oklahoma City with an eye injury.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports that the Bucks' PR team has announced that reserve point guard Ryan Rollins has received a cut over his right eye that will require stitches.
Rollins has yet to be officially ruled out of the rest of the contest.
As of this writing, the Thunder are mildly leading Milwaukee, 109-107, with 3:36 remaining in the game's fourth quarter. It should be noted that, given that this is a preseason encounter, there are essentially no real stakes. It's an exhibition game, a warm-up, and if there is any risk of Rollins incurring any kind of longer-term impact, the Bucks should sit him.
In 17:20 of action off the Bucks bench, Rollins has 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field (2-of-3 from distance) and 1-of-2 shooting from the charity stripe, two assists, a steal and a block. A defensive firebrand, Rollins was often used by head coach Doc Rivers as Damian Lillard's replacement when the former nine-time Bucks All-Star had to sit last year.
Kevin Porter Jr., a more versatile offensive player, has become Rivers' preferred starter at the point this preseason, but Rollins still clearly has earned a legitimate role in this reconfigured Bucks rotation for 2025-26, sans the injured and now permanently absent Lillard.
A Relatively Healthy Bucks Squad
Among Milwaukee's rotation pieces, starting center Myles Turner and backup guard Gary Harris are the only two inactive contributors — with a sore right calf and a right hamstring strain, respectively.
The reigning champion Thunder, meanwhile, are exercising considerably more caution. Oklahoma City is resting All-Star small forward Jalen Williams, maximum-salaried big man Chet Holmgren, and rotation reserves Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams.
Across three preseason contests prior to Tuesday's encounter, the 6-foot-3 Toledo product had been averaging 10.3 points on encouraging .500/.444/1.000 shooting splits, 2.7 boards, 2.0 dimes and 0.7 steals in 17.5 minutes per.
Rollins numbered among several backcourt vets that Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst opted to re-sign in free agency over the summer, along with Porter and Gary Trent Jr. Harris and Cole Anthony were both brought in from the Orlando Magic on veteran's minimum deals.
