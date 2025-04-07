Bucks Guard Reacts to Bobby Portis Coming Back From Suspension
The Milwaukee Bucks have four games remaining in the schedule and will likely remain the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. It is not an ideal spot for the Bucks, who hoped to lock up homecourt advantage in at least the first round, but they will avoid the play-in tournament.
The Bucks have had their fair share of struggles in the second half of the season, including losing their key big man, Bobby Portis. Portis was suspended in February for violating the NBA's anti-drug program.
He was suspended for 25 games. However, that will be a thing of the past on Tuesday as the team will work back Portis with open arms.
The Bucks are excited to welcome back their former champion, including veteran guard Gary Trent Jr.
Trent spoke to the media about Portis and shared his excitement about welcoming the veteran big man back.
“It means everything, as a team, as a collective group. His energy, that spirit. And then just personally myself as someone on the second unit, I miss him to death. He made my job way easier, so him being back will be a beautiful thing and I can’t wait until he’s back.”
Portis will make his return to the court on Tuesday as the Bucks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in this non-conference matchup.
The Milwaukee forward tested positive for Tramadol. This season, Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
The loss of Portis was pivotal for the Bucks as they lacked the interior presence and everything that he does for Milwaukee. However, he will be back just in the nick of time, with the playoffs a week away.
Without Portis, the Bucks went a solid 15-10, including winning the last four games. The 25-game span was a roller coaster experience, as the Bucks endured a four-game win streak, a three-game losing streak, a four-game losing streak, and a four-game winning streak.
Milwaukee will look to enter the playoffs on the right foot and do their best to make a deep run. The last time the Bucks made it out of the second round of the playoffs was in 2021, the year they won the title.
More Bucks: Longtime Bucks Executive Leaves to Join LSU as GM
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Recent Two-Game Stretch Puts Him in Elite Company
How Bobby Portis can Replace Damian Lillard in Bucks Lineup
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.