Bucks Guard Reportedly Viewed as Potential Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are viewed as one of the potential buyers at the trade deadline. They know that they are in the middle of a logjam in the standings at the moment.
In all likelihood, they are going to be scouring the market to improve their chances of winning an NBA title. They aren't being viewed as sellers.
That doesn't mean that they are completely closed off to other teams inquiring about their players. They would certainly be open to discussions about their own, especially guys who are out of the rotation.
Pat Connaughton was a guy who was a part of the rotation for quite a while. This season, he hasn't gotten as much playing time.
This season, he has played in just 21 games. Part of that is due to injury while part of that is due to being out of the rotation.
It looks like some other teams could be interested in trading for him. According to Hoops Hype, executives around the league are watching Connaughton as a potential trade candidate.
Milwaukee is looking to add some talent to help the playoff push. If they get rid of Connaughton, that could give them some more cap room to add a guy who can really make a difference.
Milwaukee also needs to stay healthy for them to reach their potential. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard have had some problems staying healthy at times.
Trading Connaughton not only gives them a little more cap space if they wanted to add a starter, but it also opens up a spot on the bench for a depth guy to come in and help.
Milwaukee is one of the teams that everyone else in the NBA is watching to see what they do. They have as good of talent at the top of their roster as anyone in the league.
Ultimately, this team is going to go as far as Antetokounmpo and Lillard are able to take them. They are the ones who are going to decide whether or not this team can make a deep playoff run.
Connaughton is averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game this season.
