Bucks Guard Says Bobby Portis is Responsible for Comeback Win
The Milwaukee Bucks are still fighting extremely hard for some seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs. They are one of the few teams who hasn't locked up their seed.
They had a critical game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in a game that both teams needed to win. After Minnesota had a big lead, the Bucks stormed back with an incredible 34-3 run.
That run helped Milwaukee win the game and gave them a two-game lead over the Pistons for the fifth seed in the East. They also give themselves a shot to still be the fourth seed, but they must win out for that to happen.
Other than getting a massive win, this was also a return for Bobby Portis. He finally came back after serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy.
Portis was a key player in this game. In fact, one Bucks player claims that Portis is the reason why the Bucks were able to come back and win this game.
Kevin Porter Jr. believes that Portis gave Milwaukee life in a way that they haven't had in their last few games.
“There was new energy out there. We got our man back. Bobby, man. He gave us life. He saw how the game was going and his dynamic came out. He huddled us all together and said, ‘How do we want to go out?’ He said it’s a long game and this win will be a little bit of the playoffs, how it feels. We heard him and we responded well.”
Portis not only gives the Bucks a lot of value because of his play on the court but of his leadership as well. It's clear that his team needed a kick in the pants, and that's what Portis provided them.
With Damian Lillard still out, Portis' role will be magnified in the playoffs. They need him to be even better than he has been throughout the season in order to make a deep playoff run.
So far this year, Portis has averaged 13.8 points 8.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.
