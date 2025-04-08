Bucks' Doc Rivers Says Bobby Portis Will Foul Out in First Game Back
Milwaukee Bucks sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis certainly seems to think he's coming back on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, as he indicated in an enthused X post.
With just six days and four games left in their 2024-25 regular season agenda, the Bucks face some big questions.
The most pressing issue, of course, is whether or not nine-time All-Star Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard will be available in time for the playoffs as the 6-foot-2 Weber State product recuperates from a right calf deep vein thrombosis. A more minor inquiry regards whether or not center Jericho Sims will be available in time for the postseason, too, as he deals with a right thumb UCL sprain.
Happily, however, one critical Bucks cog will be back on the floor this week.
Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Portis is expected to return on Tuesday night, in a clash against the 46-32 Timberwolves, from his 25-game suspension stemming from a violation of the NBA's drug policy.
Per Nehm, Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers jokingly predicted that an over-enthusiastic Portis wouldn't last long in his first game back.
“Bobby’s going to foul out in like three minutes in the first game back,” Rivers said after Milwaukee beat the Miami Heat in overtime, 121-115, on Saturday. “That’s 25 games sitting. If you watched our low-minute pick-up games, they are the most intense pick-up games you’ve ever seen."
From that description, it certainly sounds like Portis is revving to go.
“It was full throttle today [against the Heat] and I was like, ‘Man, that guy needs to play in an NBA game soon.’ So, I can’t wait to see him,” Rivers continued.
To wit, Portis is not currently on Milwaukee's current injury report, suggesting that he will in fact be available to play after all.
While Lillard and Sims are out, bench shooting guard Pat Connaughton is questionable to play through a sprained right ankle. Connaughton's not a huge rotation piece anymore, so his absence isn't a particularly big deal.
But Milwaukee would certainly miss two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who's still grappling with a left shoulder tendinopathy. Any kind of injury restriction to the nine-time All-Star big man would be all the more reason for a big Portis game.
