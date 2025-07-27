Bucks Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson Dissed in Latest Top 100 All-Time Ranking
1971 Milwaukee Bucks champion Oscar Robertson was given short shrift in a recent expert player ranking.
The 6-foot-5 University of Cincinnati product, a triple-double machine who led the league in passing seven times, was a major star for the Cincinnati Royals over his first pro decade, earning 1964 MPV honors.
Robertson was traded to the Bucks ahead of the 1970-71 season, where he went on to appear in two NBA Finals across four seasons alongside All-NBA center Lew Alcindor (now Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), winning it all in '71.
Across 1,040 regular season contests with the Royals and Bucks, the 11-time All-NBA honoree and 12-time All-Star averaged 25.7 points on 48.5 percent field goal shooting and 83.8 percent free throw shooting, 9.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals a night.
A new Bleacher Report NBA pundit poll saw Robertson ranked surprisingly low among the 100 greatest players in the NBA's 78-year history. Nobody polled even put him into the top 10. The highest ranking Robertson received was No. 11, while the lowest was No. 23. He finished at No. 14.
"Oscar Robertson’s best work came in 10 years with the Cincinnati Royals during an era when blocks and steals weren’t tracked and three-point shots didn’t exist," Bleacher Report writes. "That he still rates as one of the main players associated with the term 'versatility' speak to his trailblazing game and statistical impact."
As Bleacher Report points out, Robertson was the only player in league history to average a triple-double over the course of a full season — until Russell Westbrook and Nikola Jokic landed on the scene.
"A major figure in the discourse when Russell Westbrook was on the road to averaging a triple-double nearly a decade ago, Robertson pulled the feat off in his second year, posting averages of 30.8 points, 12.5 rebounds and 11.4 assists in 1961-62," Bleacher Report writes.
Robertson is one of the legends of the game, a two-time Hall of Famer who was the single-best distributor of his day, and one of the NBA's top scorers and rebounders while redefining his position. The fact that not one voter ranked him among the 10 best players of all time can certainly be seen as something of a diss.
"Sure, most of his stats get era-based inflation due to a much higher pace and casual defense," Bleacher Report notes. "But Robertson clearly stood out among his peers, finishing no worse than fifth in MVP voting every year from 1960-61 to 1967-68."
