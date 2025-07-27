Bucks Rookie Bogoljub Markovic Reveals Which Position He'll Play for Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Bucks selected just one player in last month's 2025 NBA Draft, 20-year-old forward Bogoljub "Bogi" Markovic, with the No. 47 pick out of Serbian pro club Mega Basket.
Whether Markovic will actually suit up for Milwaukee in 2025-26 remains to be seen. The Bucks currently have 14 players inked to their standard roster on guaranteed deals, but the contract of a 15th, guard Andre Jackson Jr., only becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the regular season.
The 6-foot-11 forward's ideal NBA position remains something of a mystery, as his issues defensively (he has trouble staying with guards and can't stop opposing players around the rack) seem likely to limit his switchability.
It is thus understandable that the Bucks opted to play Markovic in five Summer League games, to really get a sense of his on-court fit, but did speculate that he could operate best as a power forward.
“Just trying to figure out where he likes to play,” head coach Doc Rivers said of what the team was looking for in Summer League, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “He’s a very talented player, and he’s another guy that’s a very good passer, so maybe (we can get him) passing out of the post a little bit more, especially when he has a smaller guy. I think he’s a guy that can mix in as a small-ball five and then also playing at the four, if you want to go big.”
Across those five Summer League contests, Markovic averaged 8.0 points on on .483/.154/.769 shooting splits, 2.2 boards, and 1.4 dimes in 16.1 minutes per.
“Whatever coach wants me to play, I will play,” Markovic told Nehm. “I’m just trying to be on the same page as everybody. Later on, I can show more. Right now, I just want the team to have one idea, which will allow all of us to contribute.”
