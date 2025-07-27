Bucks Zone

Bucks Rookie Bogoljub Markovic Reveals Which Position He'll Play for Milwaukee

Milwaukee rookie draft pick Bogi Markovic unpacks where he'll suit up for the Bucks — should he play with them this year.

Oct 11, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Milwaukee Bucks logo during the game between the Mavericks and the Bucks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks selected just one player in last month's 2025 NBA Draft, 20-year-old forward Bogoljub "Bogi" Markovic, with the No. 47 pick out of Serbian pro club Mega Basket.

Whether Markovic will actually suit up for Milwaukee in 2025-26 remains to be seen. The Bucks currently have 14 players inked to their standard roster on guaranteed deals, but the contract of a 15th, guard Andre Jackson Jr., only becomes fully guaranteed at the start of the regular season.

The 6-foot-11 forward's ideal NBA position remains something of a mystery, as his issues defensively (he has trouble staying with guards and can't stop opposing players around the rack) seem likely to limit his switchability.

It is thus understandable that the Bucks opted to play Markovic in five Summer League games, to really get a sense of his on-court fit, but did speculate that he could operate best as a power forward.

“Just trying to figure out where he likes to play,” head coach Doc Rivers said of what the team was looking for in Summer League, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “He’s a very talented player, and he’s another guy that’s a very good passer, so maybe (we can get him) passing out of the post a little bit more, especially when he has a smaller guy. I think he’s a guy that can mix in as a small-ball five and then also playing at the four, if you want to go big.”

Across those five Summer League contests, Markovic averaged 8.0 points on on .483/.154/.769 shooting splits, 2.2 boards, and 1.4 dimes in 16.1 minutes per.

“Whatever coach wants me to play, I will play,” Markovic told Nehm. “I’m just trying to be on the same page as everybody. Later on, I can show more. Right now, I just want the team to have one idea, which will allow all of us to contribute.”

Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

