Bucks HC Doc Rivers Knew About Bobby Portis Suspension For Months
The Milwaukee Bucks were dealt a massive blow for the end of the regular season when it was announced that Bobby Portis would be suspended for 25 games.
Portis was suspended for violating the banned substance policy within the NBA. Portis claims that he took an illegal substance unknowingly.
Unfortunately, this means that the Bucks lose their best player off the bench for a critical stretch of the season. They are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings right now, but they are trying to fight for fourth.
They are sitting a game behind the Pacers for that fourth spot. If Milwaukee can get that fourth spot, they will have home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.
Head coach Doc Rivers will now have to figure out how to deal with the rotation now that Portis is out of the lineup. It's not ideal while they are trying to improve their seeding.
Apparently, this is something that Rivers has been thinking about for a while. This is something that he knew was coming for quite a while.
According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Portis failed his drug test around Thanksgiving, so Rivers knew that this could be coming for a while. He's had time to think about what the rotation might look like without him in it.
It's better that the suspension is happening now as opposed to in the playoffs. That's when things would be really bad for the Bucks.
The Bucks think they can win the NBA title now that they have added Kyle Kuzma to the fray. They will have to lean more heavily on him at the end of the year without Portis.
Milwaukee is hoping that this suspension won't happen again for any of their players moving forward. This is a mistake that everyone on the team can learn from.
As long as the team can stay relatively healthy for the rest of the regular season, they should be fine. Health for the playoffs is their top priority.
Portis is averaging 13.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this year.
