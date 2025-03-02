Bucks HC Doc Rivers Offers Big Update on Kyle Kuzma After Ankle Injury vs Mavericks
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to get a big road win over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, giving them some real momentum to work with. But during the game, the team did suffer an injury scare to forward Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma left the game for a short time in the first quarter due to a sprained ankle. The veteran was able to return but ankle injuries can be very fickle when it comes to recovery.
After the game, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers offered a big update on the status of Kuzma's ankle.
"Kept going, but we were glad we didn't have to bring him back in," Rivers said. "I have no idea. We don't think it's a bad one but you don't really know until the next day."
Kuzma left the locker room after the game with a limp but he seemed to be in good spirits. The hope is that the injury doesn't linger too much and that Kuzma will be okay moving forward.
Milwaukee is off until Tuesday when they travel to face off against the Atlanta Hawks, giving Kuzma a few days to rest everything. If Kuzma has to miss time, it would be a detriment to the Bucks' overall chances to win games.
The veteran has become a crucial piece to the puzzle for Milwaukee in a short time so the hope is that he isn't too injured. Kuzma was able to stay in the game and play 32 minutes but he didn't fully look like himself at times.
Kuzma dropped 10 points and eight rebounds in helping the team get a big win over the Mavericks. But the team could look to be cautious with this injury to avoid anything serious happening to Kuzma.
Milwaukee is in a good spot right now as they have won seven of their past 10 games overall. They currently hold the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference standings and look very formidable right now.
