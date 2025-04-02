Giannis Antetokounmpo Slams Bucks for Ignoring Mike Budenholzer’s Milwaukee Return
The Milwaukee Bucks were able to win an NBA championship back in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo was unbelievable in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.
Mike Budenholzer was the coach of that Bucks team. He was able to push the right buttons and help the team win their first title in 50 years. It was a great moment in franchise history.
Unfortunately, Budenholzers was let go from the Bucks just a couple of seasons later. He has now found a new home with the Suns, ironically the team he beat in the Finals four years ago.
Read more: East Squad Has Set Their Sights on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
Budenholzer and the Bucks came to Milwaukee on Tuesday night. It was a critical game for both teams. Milwaukee is trying to fight their way back to the fourth spot. The Suns are just trying to get back into the play-in.
Milwaukee shot 69 percent from the field and beat the Suns by ten points to get a much-needed win. Still, Antetokounmpo was not happy after the game.
He was not happy with how the Bucks treated Budenholzer in his return trip to Milwaukee. He thought he deserved a tribute video.
"No, it's not hard. They had like this video on Twitter. It's like 30 minutes, he was in the dark and the flames were coming out. Did you guys watch that video? You've never seen that video? Find it...I thought they were going to play a video for him and they didn't, which was surprising to me. I felt like they should."
More Bucks news: Bobby Portis Could Leave Bucks This Offseason
Antetokounmpo was clearly not pleased that the Bucks didn't honor his former coach. He was the first coach in 50 years to win a title for the organization. The least they could do was show a video of how much they appreciated him.
Not only did he help lead them to a title, but the Bucks were the number-one seed in the East three times under him, too. They accomplished a lot while Budenholzer was leading them.
It's good to see Antetokounmpo stick up for his old coach. He understands that they wouldn't have won the title without him.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks' Wes Edens Reveals Disappointing Update on Damian Lillard Blood Clot
Bucks' Current Skid Sparks Concern for Their Playoff Chances
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.