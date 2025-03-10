Bucks Injury Report: Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Miss Game vs Pacers
Milwaukee Bucks superstar duo Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard landed on the injury report ahead of their match against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.
Both are listed as probable.
Eric Nehm of The Athletic shared via X.
Lillard lands on the injury report due to a right groin strain. Antetokounmpo lands on the injury report due to a left calf strain.
Antetokounmpo has been a mainstay on the injury report of late due to the left calf strain that forced him to miss six consecutive contests before the All-Star break.
However, the two-time MVP has appeared in 10 straight matchups since, during which he has averaged 27.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 0.9 steals across 30.0 minutes per contest. He has shot 58.9 percent from the field in that 10-game span.
On Sunday against the Cavaliers, Antetokounmpo led the team and game in scoring, tallying 30 points on 13-of-24 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to Cleveland.
Lillard also appears on the injury report with a probable tag. This suggests he should be available and handle his regular workload in the backcourt as one of Milwaukee's go-to scoring options. Since the beginning of February, he's averaging 26.1 points, 4.9 boards, 6.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.
As for Lillard, he recorded 22 points on 8-of-19 shooting from the field, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals over 35 minutes. He's on a solid run, surpassing the 20-point mark in seven of his last eight contests. Over that span, Lillard averaged 25.3 points, 4.3 boards, and 4.8 assists per game.
The Bucks will do their best to extend the lead over their division rivals, the Pacers, in the standings. Their two superstars will likely be on the court for this crucial matchup.
Milwaukee has a 0.5-game lead over the Pacers in the standings. The Bucks sit as the No. 4 seed, and the Pacers are the No. 5 seed.
This matchup could be a preview of the first round of the playoffs if things stay as such.
