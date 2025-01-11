Bucks Injury Report: Milwaukee Could Be Down Three Stars vs Knicks
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the New York Knicks on Sunday as they try to keep the winning ways going strong. However, Milwaukee could be without some key players for the game against New York.
Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, star guard Damian Lillard, and forward Khris Middleton have all been listed as probable for the game. They all will likely play barring any unforeseen issues but we will know for sure closer to the game time.
Assuming all three stars can give it a go, Milwaukee could be set up nicely. New York is a team right in front of them in the standings so getting a win could go a long way for this team.
The Bucks are coming off a big win over the Orlando Magic and they will look to emulate a similar tactic. Milwaukee used a hard-fought effort to take down Orlando on the road and they praised the Magic after the fact.
“Great win. We definitely needed this win,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s a win that counts for two, obviously. Playing against a team that plays hard for 48 minutes, they’ve had the most comeback wins in the NBA, recently they came back down 22 with like six minutes left, or something like that, something crazy. You know that we have to come to the game you’ve got to have the mindset you’ve got to play 48 minutes, it’s going to be a very, very physical game. They play very, very big.”
Orlando has developed a reputation around the league as a gritty team that fights on every possession. While they have dealt with some injuries, the coaching staff has continued to push the envelope and keep the players focused on the task at hand.
As Milwaukee prepares for the Knicks, they will need a similar mindset to how they approached the game with Orlando. New York is a physical team that will push the Bucks on both ends of the floor so Milwaukee will need to be ready to play from the opening tip.
The hope is that all three stars for the Bucks can suit up to give themselves the best chance of winning. If they can, Milwaukee has the tools to steal a win on the road again.
