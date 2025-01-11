Bucks Injury Report: Milwaukee Could Be Down Three Stars vs Knicks

Injury Report - Jan. 12 at New York



Out:

Johnson (G League)

Livingston (G League)

Smith (G League)



Questionable:

Trent Jr. (Left Hip Flexor Strain)



Probable:

Antetokounmpo (Right Patella Tendinopathy)

Lillard (Left Calf Contusion)

Middleton (Bilateral Ankle Injury Management)