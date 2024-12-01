Bucks Injury Report: Status of Giannis Antetokounmpo Revealed for Wizards Match
Eight-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokunmpo, who had been merely probable to suit up against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night with the nagging right patella tendinopathy that has bugged him for weeks, has officially been given the green light to suit up, head coach Doc Rivers informed reporters, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic.
Read More: Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Lands on Injury Report Ahead of Bucks vs Wizards
Antetokounmpo's availability should clinch an easy win for Milwaukee, and if it does, will propel the 9-9 squad above a .500 record for the first time this year since their opening night win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Wizards possess the Eastern Conference's worst record (which is saying something), at a miserable 2-15, and have lost their last 13 straight bouts. According to sportsbook aggregator The Action Network, the Bucks are currently 14.5-point favorites to demolish the Wizards, playing at home in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum.
Antetokoummpo, 29, is the league's leading scorer, averaging a career-best 32.4 points on 60.8 percent shooting from the field and 60.2 percent shooting from the charity stripe (let's not talk about his 3-point shooting), plus 11.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.6 steals a night. This season, the 6-foot-11 superstar has been the offensive force he's always been since entering his prime in 2016-17, but he's needed Rivers to tinker with his rotations for the team to get back on track after a rough 2-8 start to its 2024-25 tilt. Milwaukee has gone 7-1 in its last eight games, thanks to Rivers giving more run to young guns Andre Jackson Jr. and A.J. Green.
Deep-bench small forward MarJon Beauchamp, who had also been probable to play through a left hamstring tendinopathy, is also set to suit up, Rivers said.
Former three-time All-Star Milwaukee small forward Khris Middleton remains sidelined due to offseason bilateral ankle surgery, although Rivers expects Middleton to be back "soon," whatever that means.
Read More: Doc Rivers Reveals Plans For Khris Middleton Injury Return
According to the NBA's most recent injury report, rookie shooting guard A.J. Johnson, rookie power forward Tyler Smith and second-year small forward Chris Livingston are on assignment with the Bucks' NBAGL affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, as is two-way player Liam Robbins.
On the Wizards side, pricey combo forward Kyle Kuzma remains on the shelf with a left rib sprain, while just-signed forward Saddiq Bey continues to be on the shelf rehabilitating a left knee ACL surgery. Tristan Vukcevic is on the shelf with a left knee contusion.
This story will be updated...
More Bucks: Milwaukee Starter Making Case for Major End-of-Season Award