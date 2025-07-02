Bucks Interested in Future Hall of Fame Point Guard as Damian Lillard Replacement: Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are in desperate need of a point guard after they decided to waive future Hall of Fame point guard Damian Lillard.
Lillard will now look for a new team, as he is now a free agent after spending the last two seasons in Milwaukee. The 35-year-old star will focus on the rest of his career, and the Bucks will now do their best to bolster the point guard position.
With Lillard out of the picture, that is at the top of the list for the Bucks. There are plenty of options for Milwaukee, but it appears they have their eyes on another Hall of Fame point guard to replace Lillard in the time being, and he goes by the name of Chris Paul.
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Bucks have expressed interest in Paul.
"The Milwaukee Bucks have registered interest in (Paul)," Haynes said. "The Charlotte Hornets, they (are trying) to make a play on Chris Paul as well, but I'm told he wants to stay closer to home.
"The Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns– they are still in play."
Paul, 40, is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he is drawing interest from a handful of contenders.
Last season, Paul was solid, averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game in all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs.
Paul also averaged 1.3 steals per game in 28.0 minutes of action. The future Hall of Fame point guard has established himself as one of the best pick-pocketers in the game and is a shoo-in for Springfield.
Although Paul is no longer the same player he was before, he could still provide opportunities for others, especially superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
ESPN's Bobby Marks gave his take on Paul to Milwaukee. While it doesn't fit with what Paul wants, the fit might be ideal.
“I don’t know if Milwaukee fits what Chris is trying to do at this stage of his career, especially with it being so far from home, which I know is a priority for him." Marks said.
"But he’s the best available free agent point guard on the market. He played 82 games last year, and he’s still got a lot left. So if I’m Milwaukee, that’s my priority…going out and trying to get a player like that.”
Paul is set to enter the 21st season of his storied NBA career in 2025-26 — and possibly suit up for what would be his eighth team.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.