Bucks' Kevin Porter Jr on Sheer Difficulty of Seeing Damian Lillard Go Down Again
Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers was rough to say the least. Not only did the Milwaukee Bucks lose by a devastating 26 points, but they once again lost star guard Damian Lillard to injury six minutes into the game.
And this time, it doesn't look like he's coming back.
According to reports, Lillard has suffered a torn Achilles tendon, meaning he will no longer be participating in the 2025 NBA Playoffs. He will have to get surgery to repair the injury.
This is particularly devastating because the nine-time NBA All-Star had just returned after missing over a month due to being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis, also known as a blood clot, in his calf.
Lillard is easily the best guard on the Bucks, averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.1 steals across 58 games in the regular season.
This tragic news has hit the entire team hard, including fellow guard Kevin Porter Jr., who calls Lillard "a warrior."
“Dame is one of those special ones,” Porter said, per Eric Nehm, Sam Amick, and Tobias Bass of The Athletic. “He’s very much needed, very much impactful in every way."
"Seeing him go down and not be able to return is definitely defeating as a brother. Seeing his work, getting back from his first injury that he just came back from and then the game gods told him that he has another journey, but he’s a warrior.”
Porter stepped up with Lillard out, becoming the second-leading scorer on the team in Game 4. He recorded 23 points as well as six assists, five total rebounds, and two steals.
Giannis Antetokounmpo remained his usual explosive self, having 28 points, 15 total rebounds, six assists, and one steal.
Unfortunately, the rest of the team has yet to step up. Giannis and Porter made up almost half of the team's 103 points, which wasn't nearly enough to defeat a fast-paced and dangerous Indiana team. In fact, only one other player scored in double digits, Bobby Portis Jr., who had 14 points, three total rebounds, and one assist.
In the end, if they want to come back from a 3-1 deficit, everyone will have to step up their game, especially since they'll be miss
