Former Bucks Guard Signs Long-Term Extension with EuroLeague Franchise
A former Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard/small forward will apparently continue his successful run abroad for a good long while.
Per Eurohoops, EuroLeague club Partizan Belgrade has inked veteran wing Sterling Brown to a fresh two-season contract.
“Trust is the key to everything! I’m very happy that we signed a new two-year contract with Sterling,” Mijailović wrote.
Partizan has confirmed the news via its official X account.
Brown, the younger brother of two-time Los Angeles Lakers champion shooting guard Shannon Brown, was selected with the No. 46 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Southern Methodist University.
He spent his first three pro seasons in Milwaukee, establishing himself as a solid floor-spacing reserve option on several solid playoff squads. Brown notched averages of 5.2 points on .417/.345/.774 shooting splits, 3.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 0.5 steals across 164 regular season contests (12 starts) for Milwaukee.
Brown subsequently became something of a journeyman, logging yearlong stints with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks in 2020-21 — the year his old team won it all — and 2021-22, respectively.
Brown was auditioned on a 10-day contract by his brother's old club, the Lakers, in 2022-23, but didn't stick. All told, he's suited up for 268 career NBA games, and 24 career playoff games — including five starts for Milwaukee in 2018-19.
After failing to land a long-term NBA home the subsequent season, 2023-24, Brown suited up for EuroLeague squad ALBA Berlin. He made a quick splash under head coach Zeljko Obradovic. Across 29 contests with Berlin, Brown averaged 11.2 points on .402/.357/.930 shooting splits, 3.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.8 steals a night.
Next, he was poached by Partizan prior to the 2024-25 season.
During the 34 games he played in his debut EuroLeague stint with the franchise this year, Brown averaged 12.4 points while slashing .523/.469/.929, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals per bout.
In 26 AdmiralBet ABA League contests with Partizan this season, Brown has been averaging 11.0 points on .527/.505/.886 shooting splits, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.9 steals a night.
