Bucks Linked to All-Defensive Wing as Ideal Trade Fit
The Milwaukee Bucks were linked to Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks, who could potentially become available during the season.
Brooks was traded over the summer to the Phoenix Suns from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant trade.
The Bucks need additional depth at the guard spot, ideally, an on-ball creator who can help ease the burden off of star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Brooks does not fit the profile of the guard that the Bucks need, but he does provide quality defense and some floor spacing as well.
ClutchPoints writer Caleb Nixon listed Brooks as an option for the team, especially since the team will be aggressively looking for depth.
"For a team that's lacked edge and competitive grit since Holiday's departure, Dillon Brooks is another viable option," Nixon wrote in his story.
"He's coming off a career year from 3-point range, shooting nearly 40% for the Houston Rockets last season.
"But his impact is mostly present on the defensive end and through his personality. He likes to get under the opponents' skin, and oftentimes, it works to Brooks' advantage. Financially, it'd be a lot easier for the Bucks to acquire Brooks.
"He's making just over $21 million this season, and the contract declines in 2026-27, the final year of the deal. If the Suns struggle in the loaded Western Conference, Brooks could be a valuable trade target at the February deadline.
"The 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward would give the Bucks a much-needed perimeter defender who can provide the energy and spark that is often required for championship teams."
Milwaukee already made the move to waive and stretch Damian Lillard's massive contract, jeopardizing their cap flexibility for Myles Turner's instant contributions this season.
The organization is hell-bent on keeping Antetokounmpo happy, and another first-round exit could be the nail in the coffin for his time in Milwaukee.
This leaves the Bucks desperate to contend in a weakened Eastern Conference.
A move for Brooks would give the team a starting-caliber player who can play as a small forward or shooting guard, helping Antetokounmpo out on the defensive end to preserve the star's body.
