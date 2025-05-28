Bucks Linked to East All-Star Before Offseason Heats Up
The Milwaukee Bucks have a massive summer ahead of them. It is not a stretch to call it their biggest offseason to date, especially as their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee hangs in the balance.
The Bucks could look like a whole new team this summer, as not only is Antetokounmpo’s future with the team unclear, but they also have a ton of key players who are free agents. Milwaukee could go a multitude of ways if they wanted, and as the offseason approaches, they have been linked to many star players, including Cleveland Cavaliers star big man Evan Mobley.
According to Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Mobley is one of the three players who should be considered a ‘dream target’ for the Bucks.
“Assuming the No. 1 selection and Cooper Flagg is off the table from the Dallas Mavericks, the Bucks should covet Mobley, the 23-year-old Defensive Player of the Year who averaged 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and shot 37.0 percent from three,” wrote Swartz.
Whether Mobley is available this offseason is unclear; however, the Bucks could offer Antetokounmpo in exchange for Mobley and some other pieces, and that could change everything.
The Bucks have very little to no trade assets outside of Antetokounmpo, so realistically, the only way they could get Mobley in return is if they let go of their superstar. That would be a tough pill to swallow for the Bucks; however, as far as their future goes, they’ll be in a great spot.
The Bucks would have a stellar and, more importantly, young player in Mobley as well as some draft capital if they were to deal Antetokounmpo.
Mobley, 23, is coming off a stellar year in which he earned his first All-Star appearance, was named the Defensive Player of the Year, and was selected to the All-NBA second team, while averaging a career high of 18.5 points per game in 71 contests.
The one-time All-Star may not be on the trading block, but if the Bucks are willing to part ways with Antetokounmpo, the Cavaliers may be more willing to trade Mobley.
