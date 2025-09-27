Bucks’ Myles Turner Signing a Sneaky-Good Upgrade vs Brook Lopez, Per Experts
The Milwaukee Bucks made a significant move in free agency, signing free agent big man Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million deal.
Bringing in Turner closed the door on Brook Lopez's time in Milwaukee, as the center signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Now, a new era begins in Milwaukee as Turner unites with Giannis Antetokounmpo after a failed experiment with guard Damian Lillard comes to an end.
Turner, a 10-year veteran, is coming off a strong 2024-25 season in which his Indiana Pacers made a surprise run to the NBA Finals. The Bucks hope that Turner can bring the same juice he brought Indianapolis as he looks to fill the shoes of a major contributor in Lopez.
One advantage Turner adds to the Bucks that Lopez did not is his three point shot making. While not a lights-out shooter by any means, Turner attempted 5.5 three point shots per game last regular season, averaging nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc. Lopez shot at just a slightly lower clip, making 37 percent of his threes in the 2024-25 season, but The Ringer's Zach Lowe thinks Turner represents a big upgrade from Lopez.
"I think step one is just take more threes and I think Myles Turner, he should help with that," Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show. "He's got a little bit more of a quick-release than Brook Lopez, who's just sort of a slow heave from the stomach to the release point."
Beyond his three point shooting, Turner has the potential to add more to the Bucks offense than what Lopez provided. The Ringer senior staff writer Rob Mahoney agreed with Lowe that Turner should be an upgrade from Lopez.
"I think what has made him the player that he is that would deserve this kind of contract is the way that he's diversified what he can do within the offense and the spots he can attack from and get to. It's not perfect, as we saw in the NBA Finals, but it's a little bit better than Brook at this point."
Turner was quieter in the NBA Finals, averaging just 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in the 4-3 series loss to the Thunder. But, paired with Antetokounmpo, Turner could be primed for a dominant 2025-26 season.
