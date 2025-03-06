Bucks News: Doc Rivers Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Gets Taken For Granted in NBA
The Milwaukee Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is an NBA superstar that is a top-five player in the league, and has been for quite a while.
Now that the Bucks have started getting healthy, they are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are a half-game ahead of the Pacers for that spot.
Antetokounmpo is playing some great basketball now that he has returned from his calf injury. That injury cost him five games before the All-Star break.
This team goes as far as he is able to take them. When he was out for the playoffs last year, the Bucks weren't able to beat the Pacers.
As good as Antetokounmpo is, his head coach thinks he gets taken for granted around the NBA. Doc Rivers doesn't believe he gets the credit he deserves.
Talking about Antetokounmpo, Rivers thinks his consistency gets overlooked.
“You can put his numbers up against anybody in the league this year, you really can. Then when you factor in that he plays on both sides of the ball, as well. To me, he’s like ‘Groundhog’s Day.’ He does it every day. Same thing. And I think at times we do take it for granted and we really shouldn’t.”
Rivers thinks that how well he consistently plays gets overlooked. He thinks that Antetokounmpo deserves more credit since he is so good for them all of the time.
Antetokounmpo prides himself on being able to play as many games as possible. Having him healthy is the key for the Bucks to be a factor in the playoffs, so they need to keep him healthy until then.
The Bucks are one of the top teams in the league when they are fully healthy. They believe that the addition of Kyle Kuzma gives them a chance to win it all.
If the Bucks do win a title this year, Antetokounmpo will get all of the credit that he deserves. He already has one title on his resume to go along with his two MVPs.
So far this year, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game.
