Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea Lands Bucks Stephon Castle, Multiple Picks
All the talk around the Milwaukee Bucks as the team heads into the full offseason is centered around the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Trade speculation has surrounded Antetokounmpo since Milwaukee was eliminated from playoff contention, and his time with the Bucks remains up in the air.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Head Down Strange New Direction
New reports have hinted at him staying with the team for next season, but nothing has been confirmed just yet. With this, trade rumors are still flying around about where Antetokounmpo could land next year.
A new trade idea from NBA writer Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has Antetokounmpo landing with a familiar team, the San Antonio Spurs. In the deal, Milwaukee would be set up very well for a complete rebuild, and it could have fans feeling less frustrated about the team trading Antetokounmpo.
Here is what a deal would look like:
San Antonio Spurs Acquire: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks Acquire: Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes, Jeremy Sochan, Stephon Castle, No. 14 pick, 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (most favorable of SAS or MIN)
"Castle and the No. 14 pick are the immediate headliners here, but three additional future firsts help sweeten the pot. Those combined assets give the Bucks hope for the future, albeit less then they'd have if they could somehow involve the New Orleans Pelicans in a three-team construction. The Pels control Milwaukee's 2026 and 2027 first-rounders; regaining those would make post-Giannis tanking worth it."
Landing Castle would be great for the Bucks, as he showed major promise as a rookie last season. In any Antetokounmpo trade with the Spurs, Castle would need to be coming back to Milwaukee to make the deal worth it.
Last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. Castle could be just the piece for the Bucks to rebuild around, and all the picks that they would receive would help as well.
If this deal were to happen, the Bucks would also likely try to trade Damian Lillard to get off his contract. With Lillard currently hurt, things could be complicated, but Milwaukee could get creative in trade talks.
All in all, the Bucks would prefer not to trade Antetokounmpo this summer. But if they did, a trade package like this could make sense for Milwaukee.
More Bucks news:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Finally Breaks Silence on Future With Milwaukee
Giannis Antetokounmpo Sparks Drama With Comment Aimed at Shams Charania
Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Shakes Up Plans for Multiple NBA Teams
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.