Bucks News: Insider Reveals How ‘Spark Plug’ Signing Can Help Replace Damian Lillard
An expert indicates how a fresh Milwaukee Bucks free agent signing can help the club replace some of what it lost in nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
Bucks general manager Jon Horst opted to stretch-and-waive the 6-foot-2 guard's $112.6 million remaining contract to pay out across five seasons, not the slated two. Now, Milwaukee will pay Lillard $22.5 million annually not to play for the team.
Former Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner was Horst's marquee free agent signing.
More news: Should Bucks Consider Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo for Huge Haul From East Squad?
The 6-foot-11 big man inked a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the Bucks. But Horst also brought in another small guard who had been brought out of his own deal, former Orlando Magic reserve point guard Cole Anthony — son of one-time Bucks guard Greg.
During a new interview with on the Bucks team podcast "Hear District," former Bucks All-Star wing Marques Johnson and his son Kris spoke with Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor about what Anthony can bring to the club.
"Swagger Coming Out the Kazoo"
"One guy that you were really huge on a couple of seasons ago, I'm just wondering where you stand on him now that the Bucks were able to sign him: Cole Anthony," Marques Johnson said. "I was watching,.. some of the interviews, just [was struck by] the colorful conversation, the confidence. This young man has swagger coming out the kazoo."
The 25-year-old North Carolina product actually had his least productive season as a passer, scorer and rebounder with the Magic last season, although that was in part because he saw his minutes slashed on a club that considered itself a major contender.
"I think with Cole, all that stuff is true — the offcourt stuff, the energy and all of that — and on the court that manifests for him as a spark plug. He'll have games where he scores 20 and he's highly efficient, he'll have games where he goes 0-for-8 and is super inefficient, you're wishing he would lean into... being a playmaker [more]."
More news: Bucks 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $220.4 Million All-Star for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Across 67 healthy bouts (22 starts), Anthony averaged 9.4 points on .424/.353/.823 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in just 18.4 minutes a night. It was a far cry from his peak output in 2021-22, averaging 16.3 points while slashing .391/.338/.854, 5.7 dimes and 5.4 boards.
"When you remove Damian Lillard from the equation, you still would like to have a smaller guard who can provide a spark in the backcourt. And so I think for the Bucks, getting Cole Anthony gives them at least a guy they can turn to in certain situations. Now, do you want Cole Anthony to be a key figure on your team? No, you do not want Cole Anthony to be that considering his limitations as an efficient scorer, as a defender, as a smaller guard."
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.