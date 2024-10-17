Bucks News: Khris Middleton Rails Against Being Called 'Injury-Prone'
The 2024-25 season for the Milwaukee Bucks tips off in a week, and the excitement is at an all-time high. Although the previous season didn't end how they wanted it to, the Bucks are planning to come back with a vengeance.
All eyes will be on the two superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. While their play and health will be huge, the same goes for their other star forward, Khris Middleton. Middleton has struggled with injuries throughout his career.
Middleton has missed some time, including the playoffs, which has hampered the Bucks' ability to reach their full potential. He has struggled with injuries throughout his career; many call him injury-prone.
However, in a recent interview with Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton says he takes pride in caring for his body despite being labeled as 'injury-prone.'
“I think when you say injury-prone, that goes to how you take care of your body,” Middleton said. “And I take a lot of pride in taking care of my body since day one that I’ve been here. So, no, I don’t think I’m injury-prone at all. I’ve just had unfortunate incidents that have happened on the basketball court, which is a wrong place, bad time type of thing.”
Middleton also added that playing this season, especially in all 82 games, would be considered a success for himself.
“Having a successful season out there is playing damn near 82 games,” Middleton said. “Understanding that there may be a couple games where you can’t go because you got kneed to the thigh or something like a bad ankle sprain, those types of things, you miss one or two games. But not playing only 60 games. Anything below 70, 75 games, no, I do not consider that a successful season for me.”
Middleton last played 70 or more games in the 2018-19 season. Last season, the 33-year-old played in 55 games and was on pace to play in 68 games before he sprained his left ankle on a reckless closeout from Kevin Durant.
He will be vital for the Bucks moving forward. They will have a tough road ahead of them in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks, Celtics, and 76ers are all in their way, and a healthy Bucks team is the only way they have a shot at dismantling any one, if not all, of those three teams above.
