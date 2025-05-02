Bucks News: Old Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments Resurface Amid Trade Rumors
With their second-best player absent for most of three games and clearly not himself even when he was available, the 48-34 Milwaukee Bucks didn't put up much of a fight against the 50-32 Indiana Pacers in the two teams' second straight first round playoff encounter.
Despite sporting the best player in the series in two-time league MVP power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee fell in five quick games. Head coach Doc Rivers totally changed his starting lineup around Antetokounmpo for Game 5, and the Bucks submitted their second-best game of the series, a competitive 119-118 overtime victory.
Guard Kevin Porter Jr. was elevated to a starting role in the absence of the Bucks' aforementioned second-best player, nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard (Ryan Rollins had been Rivers' Game 1 starter sans Lillard).
Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. made eight or more triples for the second game of the series as Rivers' permanent starting two guard, having replaced Taurean Prince in Game 3. Kyle Kuzma was demoted in favor of A.J. Green, and 37-year-old Brook Lopez was benched for Bobby Portis.
Although the changes made the Bucks faster and more resilient, it ultimately proved to be too little, too late.
Now, questions abound about Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee.
Antetokounmpo, 30, is under contract through the 2026-27 season, as is Lillard. Lillard, 34, is owed an exorbitant $112.6 million across the next two seasons, and with a new Achilles tendon tear, he will likely miss most or all of 2025-26. His contract is too expensive to trade for value, meaning Antetokounmpo will have no realistic path to contention for at least another year of his prime — not ideal, especially after three straight first-round playoff exits.
An old quote Antetokounmpo asked a Bucks staffer heading into this season has recently resurfaced, per Sam Amick of The Athletic.
“If we don’t win this year, would you get fired?” Antetokounmpo asked “Do you have it in the back of your mind, like, ‘[What] if this year doesn’t go well?’ Yeah, if we don’t win a championship, I might get traded. Yeah, this is the job we live. This is the world we’re living in. It’s everybody.”
Does this mean second-year head coach Doc Rivers is on thin ice?
Ultimately, it may not matter.
What's important is whatever Antetokounmpo chooses to do. He has won a title and taken the Bucks deep into the playoffs many a time, meaning his legacy as an all-time Milwaukee great is secure should he opt to chase his second ring elsewhere.
But the Bucks are the only team Antetokounmpo has known since he was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. His attachment to the club could run too deep — to his own detriment.
