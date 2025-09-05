Bucks News: Rival Center Calls Out Giannis Antetokounmpo for Having Huge Weakness
After coming from nowhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo has turned into the best player for the Milwaukee Bucks since being taken in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft.
Not only is he Milwaukee's best player, but he is one of the best players in the NBA. He has a great skill set offensively and defensively, although he's never been able to step out and shoot 3's.
That lack of having a jump shot has been a criticism for his whole career. One rival center believes that it's the easiest way to stop him.
Jusuf Nurkic throws shade at Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo
While playing in EuroBasket, rival NBA center Jusuf Nurkic took a shot at Antetokounmpo ahead of a game against Greece. He called him out for not being able to handle when teams stop him in transition.
“At the end of the day, just stop him in transition and live with his shots. Generally, he’s sucked at those defenses the last few years he’s played in EuroBasket. But it’s not only him, so we will be ready.”
For years, NBA defenses have made it a point to pack the paint against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. It's the only way in which opponents have any chance to stop him.
That's not a bad thing. If the Bucks surround him with the right kind of players, that can still make the Bucks dangerous. He can kick it out to good shooters if he has those kinds of guys around him.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo can still be the best player in the league without a 3-point shooter
Even without a 3-point shot, Antetokounmpo has proven that he can be the most complete player in the league. His defensive skills are something that go very underrated when people talk about him.
The Bucks are a very good team when he is playing at his best, and that's what they need him to be at if they are going to have a chance to win the Eastern Conference this season.
Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
