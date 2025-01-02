Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Land on Bucks Injury Report Ahead of Nets Clash
The Milwaukee Bucks will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets tonight for their first game of the 2025 calendar year. Milwaukee will be looking to pick up where they left things off in 2024, looking to get themselves back to a full place of contention.
The Bucks are coming off a thrilling comeback win over the Indiana Pacers. But as they head into this contest with Brooklyn, Milwaukee could see mutliple key players miss the game.
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were listed on the injury report heading into the game. Antetokounmpo is listed as probable as he deals with a right patella tendinopathy. Middleton is also listed as probable as he takes his time returning from offseason surgery.
Additionally, guard AJ Green is listed as questionable due to a lumbar contusion. Milwaukee also has a few players out due to injury as well.
For the Bucks, it seems that both stars should be able to go in this game. Normally, when players are listed as probably this early in the day, they end up taking the court for their teams.
Star point guard Damian Lillard wasn't listed on the injury report which is great news for Milwaukee. Lillard has dealt with some injuries and an illness in recent weeks so it's a good sign for this team.
The Bucks just lost a very winnable game to the Nets recently so this game will be about redeeming themselves. Milwaukee is battling for position in the Eastern Conference so getting wins over middle of the pack teams like the Nets can go a long way.
Having their best players on the floor can help but the Bucks also have the tools to win if they are forced to miss any time. This team has a title-or-bust mentality so if they were to fall short, it could see some big changes coming to the organization.
But for now, the Bucks will take things one game at a time. The Nets are next up and they will be looking to keep things going strong.
We will get official word about the playing status of the two stars shortly before tip-off. But in all likelihood, Milwaukee will all their stars.
