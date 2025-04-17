Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Comeback, Playoff Pressure, Giannis Trade Rumors
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks as they head into the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers.
Bucks Tease Damian Lillard Comeback With Simple Post
One of the biggest factors heading into the series with Indiana is the absence of guard Damian Lillard, who will be out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis.
One of the best scoring options on the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.7 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games. This season, he was named an NBA All-Star.
Fortunately, there seems to be a chance that Lillard could return from his injury sooner. At least that seems to be the case based on an interesting social media post made by the. Bucks. Will Dame return in time to play the Pacers?
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Massive Pressure to Win Second Championship
Without a doubt, power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best basketball players today. He is a two-time NBA MVP, a nine-time NBA All-Star, one NBA Finals MVP, and an NBA Champion. However, that's not enough for the Greek Freak.
Giannis recently shared the immense pressure he is putting on himself to win a second title, not just because it would further establish him as one of the best players in NBA history, but because he believes that he is "letting himself down."
Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Trade Future Could Hinge on Playoff Success
Needless to say, it is clear that Giannis' goal is to win at least one more championship. The question is whether Milwaukee is the place to do it.
Antetokounmpo has had an MVP-caliber season, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. Despite this, the Bucks are only at fifth place in the league.
According to an NBA insider, this could potentially lead to Giannis looking for a trade.
