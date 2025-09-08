Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Future in Question, Doc Rivers Decisions, Fans Reveal Feelings

Nelson Espinal

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a season full of tough decisions all around the board, with coach Doc Rivers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others dictating their future based on next season.

The Bucks should make the playoffs, but to avoid a third consecutive first-round exit, the team will need to take a step forward.

Another season of failed expectations could lead Antetokounmpo to leave, and other big changes.

Rivers will need to find a successful lineup that can complement the team's front-court depth while picking a solid guard combination, considering the team's limited options.

Finally, fans made their feelings about Rivers and general manager Jon Horst clear, according to a survey conducted by a team insider.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Future Hinges on Upcoming ‘Line in the Sand’ Decision, Says Insider

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Unstoppable in International Play, Says Rival

Bucks Fans' Real Feelings About Jon Horst, Doc Rivers Revealed

Will Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo Finish Career in Milwaukee? Fans Weigh In

Bucks Fans Believe 3-and-D Role Player Could Make First All-Star Team This Year

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News