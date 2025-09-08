Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Future in Question, Doc Rivers Decisions, Fans Reveal Feelings
The Milwaukee Bucks are facing a season full of tough decisions all around the board, with coach Doc Rivers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and others dictating their future based on next season.
The Bucks should make the playoffs, but to avoid a third consecutive first-round exit, the team will need to take a step forward.
Another season of failed expectations could lead Antetokounmpo to leave, and other big changes.
Rivers will need to find a successful lineup that can complement the team's front-court depth while picking a solid guard combination, considering the team's limited options.
Finally, fans made their feelings about Rivers and general manager Jon Horst clear, according to a survey conducted by a team insider.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
