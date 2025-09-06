Bucks Fans' Real Feelings About Jon Horst, Doc Rivers Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering a critical year of their franchise history. Giannis Antetokounmpo has indicated that he might want out of Milwaukee if they don't start winning at a higher level.
In each of the last two seasons, the Bucks have been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. That's not good enough for a franchise that has aspirations of winning it all every year they have him on the roster.
Fans have been vocal on social media about their feelings about Doc Rivers coaching the team. A recent poll showed the level of confidence that fans have in both Rivers and GM Jon Horst.
Bucks fans have more faith in Horst than they do Rivers
In a survey conducted by Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the fans have much more faith in Horst than they do Rivers. Only 16.9 percent of the respondents in the poll are not confident at all in Horst's abilities to put together a good team.
"Last season’s survey was the first time Bucks fans exhibited some skepticism in Horst’s ability as a general manager, as it was the first time better than 10 percent of respondents expressed distrust in the Bucks’ GM," Nehm writes. "Those numbers remained static in this year’s survey as respondents relayed roughly the same amount of confidence in Horst."
Rivers' support is not nearly as high. According to the poll, only 37.3 percent of respondents expressed some level of confidence in Rivers being the right head coach for the team.
Bucks fans don't have a lot of faith in Doc Rivers as the head coach
It's clear that Bucks fans do not like what Rivers is doing during games, based on the poll.
"With 62.7 percent of respondents showing a lack of confidence in Rivers, another 20.3 percent of respondents go as far as saying they are “not at all confident” in the veteran head coach," Nehm notes. "This is a nearly 180-degree change from last offseason, when 57 percent of respondents claimed to be “somewhat confident” and 7.4 percent of respondents claimed to be “extremely confident” in Rivers."
It seems unlikely that Horst will make a move against Rivers during the season, but changes could be made if they don't win at a high level in the playoffs. Either way, the fans aren't impressed.
