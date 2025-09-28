Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea, Myles Turner Upgrade, Giannis Wants to Improve
The Milwaukee Bucks will start the season with their franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, but trade rumors will probably keep going.
An NBA expert suggested a trade idea the Bucks might consider. The trade partner is the San Antonio Spurs, who would provide assets and young players that could immediately kickstart a rebuild.
Speaking of Antetokounmpo, the forward appears completely focused on the upcoming season and is targeting an area where he needs to improve.
The Greek Freak is seeking help from Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony on his biggest weakness — his jumpshot.
Finally, center Myles Turner was labeled as a notable upgrade over Brook Lopez, who was the team's anchor last season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks’ Myles Turner Signing a Sneaky-Good Upgrade vs Brook Lopez, Per Experts
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants to Work With Hall of Famer on Jumpshot
Should The Bucks Consider Trading Giannis Antetokounmpo for a Blockbuster Package?
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.