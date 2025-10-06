Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Guard Had Surgery, GM Reveals Extension Talks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Title Chances

Gabe Smallson

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reach for the ball in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) reach for the ball in the third quarter during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Milwaukee Bucks guard recently revealed that he had a major surgery this offseason. He later told reporters how he is feeling at the moment and the plan for the rest of the season as he gets stronger.

In other news, there has been talks of a contract extension between the Bucks and a key guard on the roster. General manager Jon Horst spoke publicly on his team working to lock down a deal with a player who he called underrated on both sides of the ball, and will have, "another big jump for us this year."

Finally, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his team's title chances this season. With the Eastern Conference seemingly wide open, the Greek Freak provided a brief update when asked if the Bucks have a chance to win it all.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

Bucks Guard Reveals He Had Major Offseason Surgery

Bucks GM Says Team is Working on Contract Extension With Key Guard

Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 7-Word Message on Bucks' Title Chances

Doc Rivers Refutes Claim That Bucks Are Trying to Catch Up to Pacersi

Bucks Receive Positive Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Amid Absence

Bucks Tweets of the Day: 

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News