Bucks Notes: Guard Had Surgery, GM Reveals Extension Talks, Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Title Chances
A Milwaukee Bucks guard recently revealed that he had a major surgery this offseason. He later told reporters how he is feeling at the moment and the plan for the rest of the season as he gets stronger.
In other news, there has been talks of a contract extension between the Bucks and a key guard on the roster. General manager Jon Horst spoke publicly on his team working to lock down a deal with a player who he called underrated on both sides of the ball, and will have, "another big jump for us this year."
Finally, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed his team's title chances this season. With the Eastern Conference seemingly wide open, the Greek Freak provided a brief update when asked if the Bucks have a chance to win it all.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks Guard Reveals He Had Major Offseason Surgery
Bucks GM Says Team is Working on Contract Extension With Key Guard
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 7-Word Message on Bucks' Title Chances
Doc Rivers Refutes Claim That Bucks Are Trying to Catch Up to Pacersi
Bucks Receive Positive Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Amid Absence
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.