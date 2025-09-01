Bucks Notes: Milwaukee Signs Forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future Revealed, More
The Milwaukee Bucks made a significant signing on Sunday, adding Thanasis Antetokounmpo back to the roster.
The older brother of nine-time All-NBA superstar Giannis signed a one-year deal on a minimum salary.
He tore his Achilles tendon more than a year ago, though he recently announced that he is once again healthy and ready to go.
In other news, Giannis had reportedly been exploring his options, but an ESPN insider claims that his future is settled for the foreseeable future.
The Bucks star is set to start the season with the team, staying at his home franchise for at least the start of another season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
Bucks Sign Veteran Forward to $2.9 Million Deal
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Made Decision on Immediate Future With Bucks, Says Insider
Bucks Fans Have Mixed Reactions to Thanasis Antetokounmpo Announcement
Bucks Considered Likeliest NBA Team to Plummet This Year
Bucks' Rival Coach Had Prophetic Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.