Bucks Notes: Milwaukee Signs Forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Future Revealed, More

Nelson Espinal

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks made a significant signing on Sunday, adding Thanasis Antetokounmpo back to the roster.

The older brother of nine-time All-NBA superstar Giannis signed a one-year deal on a minimum salary.

He tore his Achilles tendon more than a year ago, though he recently announced that he is once again healthy and ready to go.

In other news, Giannis had reportedly been exploring his options, but an ESPN insider claims that his future is settled for the foreseeable future.

The Bucks star is set to start the season with the team, staying at his home franchise for at least the start of another season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:

