Bucks' Rival Coach Had Prophetic Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction
Long before Giannis Antetokounmpo was a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and NBA champion, Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson saw the young star’s potential.
The 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year was an assistant coach for the Atlanta Hawks when Antetokounmpo started his rookie season.
Jeff Teague, who would eventually go on to win the NBA championship with Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, was playing for the Hawks at the time.
Teague revealed on the Club 520 podcast that Atkinson predicted Antetokounmpo would become the best player in the NBA. He even wanted the Hawks to trade for Antetokounmpo after they were unable to draft him in 2013.
“He told me he's gonna be the best player in the NBA, him and Steph Curry. He literally told me that,” Teague said. “He said I watched his kid dribble and throw a behind-the-back pass. I knew he's gonna be, he's gonna be the best player in the league. He was like, ‘We gotta trade up and get him.’”
The Hawks reportedly had interest in Antetokounmpo and tried to trade for him. But Antetokounmpo has remained with the Bucks for his entire career.
Teague said that Atkinson had also seen the potential in Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving and Nikola Jokic early on in their careers.
Initially, Teague was skeptical about Atkinson’s predictions. But he said once he saw the player Curry developed into, he trusted Atkinson about Antetokounmpo.
“Kenny made me a believer because he said that, and I always believed what Kenny said, because he told me what Steph Curry was gonna be,” Teague said. “I was like, ‘Hell no’. And then when Steph Curry start killing, alright man you the goat, whatever you say, I start believing, because you just told me Steph Curry is gonna be the best. His footwork is just better than everybody's. He told me Kyrie was gonna be good. But then, when he seen Giannis, he said, ‘I'm telling you, Jeff, he's gonna change the NBA, he's so skilled.’”
Atkinson and Antetokounmpo have never gotten the chance to work together. Atkinson signed a five-year contract with the Cavaliers last summer, and Antetokounmpo could be a free agent after the 2026-27 season if he declines his player option.
If the stars align and the Cavaliers clear enough cap space, it is possible that Atkinson could finally team up with Antetokounmpo for the 2027-28 season.
