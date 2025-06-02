Bucks Zone

Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Threatens to Fight Giannis Antetokounmpo Over Trade Rumors

Nelson Espinal

Mar 24, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks are still unsure what future superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has with the franchise, though forward Kyle Kuzma is doing whatever it takes to keep the Greek Freak in Wisconsin.

The Bucks traded for Kuzma at the trade deadline, hoping that the forward could provide spacing and offensive creation to open up the floor for Antetokounmpo, though he has disappointed so far.

Now that the Bucks' season is over, Kuzma is seemingly preparing for the upcoming season, training in unique ways, including training in mixed martial arts.

In a post on Instagram, Kuzma shared a video that featured him hitting the pads with a training, throwing knees and elbows.

On the post, Kuzma wrote "me to @giannis_an34 if you leave next year" in jest.

Despite threatening Antetokounmpo with a fight if he leaves, Kuzma will likely not be much of a match against the Bucks' superstar, who is taller than Kuzma.

The post comes during a period of massive turnover on the Bucks roster, with several moves likely coming to improve or shake up the roster, which could feature Kuzma among the names being discussed.

During his short time with the Bucks, Kuzma struggled in the playoffs, being one of the least productive players on the team and not providing offense to help the team out.

The Bucks were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, which has left the franchise at a crossroads, with limited options to improve the roster, while Antetokounmpo enters his athletic prime.

Antetokounmpo is yet to officially request a trade, though rumors are that is already looking and potential options.

He has a decision to make about how he would like to spend the rest of his prime, considering the Bucks are not in great shape due to a limited pool of assests.

Other teams can offer a much more stronger team that should contend for a title much sooner than the Bucks can.

If Antetokounmpo is not impressed by the Bucks' off-season plans, Kuzma might need to pull out the gloves.

Published
