Bucks Rumors: West Powerhouse Seen as Most 'Invested' Team in Giannis Sweepstakes
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to have an extremely pivotal off-season that will dictate how the rest of their decade in the NBA will go and all of it revolves around Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks were eliminated early in the playoffs, a disappointing end to a season that yet again featured Antetokounmpo playing like a top-three player in the league.
Given that he is only now hitting his athletic prime, Antetokounmpo is rumored to be mulling whether to stay with the Bucks or request a trade.
There are a couple of contenders that could offer tantalizing trade packages that could give the Bucks a better long-term outlook.
One of those teams is the Houston Rockets, who themselves were eliminated early from the playoffs in disappointing fashion.
The team is missing an established star, a core player that the team can build around and create his own offense while playing elite defense.
“I think Houston would be the most interested and invested in going to get him,” Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix said on a podcast.
"Everything not named Amen Thompson, and just do it. Jalen Green’s contract… I think they’d probably like to hold on to Alperen Sengun, but they could put together a deal that would probably appeal to Milwaukee."
The Rockets have a roster full of young players with a promising outlook, however the team is already good enough to win now, just missing a center-piece like Antetokounmpo to get them over the hump.
Houston can offer Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, or even Cam Whitmore, along with several first-round picks.
Antetokounmpo would make the Rockets an immediate threat for the title, challenging the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top spot in the Western Conference.
The Bucks would get a young core to build around, capable of playing well on both ends of the court while still being cost-controlled.
Losing a superstar like Antetokounmpo will hurt any franchise, but especially the Bucks, who struggle to court stars. This move, however, might be the only way to change its trajectory for the future.
More Bucks news: Shocking West Team Named as Trade Partner for Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Could Impact Kevin Durant
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Linked to New Team as Potential Landing Spot
Former All-Star Sends Major Warning to NBA on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
West Team Viewed as Serious Contender for Potential Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Undergo Big Position Change
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.