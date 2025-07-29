Bucks Receive Brutal Grade for Offseason Moves
There's been considerable roster upheaval for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.
Damian Lillard is back in Portland after being unceremoniously waived. Myles Turner shockingly left rival Indiana in favor of playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Cole Anthony was brought on as a primary guard option once becoming available.
In short, the Bucks have revamped in a way which could lead to contention in the watered-down Eastern Conference.
Kevin Pelton of ESPN is known for his longform pieces which expertly break down teams and their situations. In this case, he graded each NBA team's offseason up to this point. For the Bucks, Pelton gave the team a "C+" and expanded upon that accordingly.
"No, the Bucks stretching Damian Lillard's salary over the next five years to create cap room and sign Myles Turner away from the Pacers -- the top player to change teams in free agency -- isn't likely to result in Milwaukee contending. But it at least gives the Bucks a chance this season, with a power vacuum in the East due to injuries and Giannis Antetokounmpo still playing at a top-five level. Milwaukee did creative work to bring back the rest of last season's core, albeit at the cost of handing out player options like party favors. A whopping five Bucks got 2026-27 options, which could complicate next summer's roster building."
The Turner move was a curious one. The Bucks have a relatively deep frontcourt with Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis Jr., and Kyle Kuzma. In the wake of waiving Lillard and stretching his contract, that money could've possibly gone towards getting another elite guard.
Speaking of stretching, the money owed to Lillard will put a strain on cap flexibility moving forward until its fully paid off. This could severely hinder what the team can do from a roster standpoint.
However, even with all of that said appeasing Antetokounmpo is item No. 1 on the agenda for the Bucks. Even if the Turner signing wasn't necessarily one that moves the needle, it was one Antetokounmp reportedly wanted to see happen.
When a generation superstar in a small market makes such a request, it best be agreed upon.
