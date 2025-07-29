Bucks Zone

Bucks Receive Brutal Grade for Offseason Moves

Jason Fray

Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Apr 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

There's been considerable roster upheaval for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason.

Damian Lillard is back in Portland after being unceremoniously waived. Myles Turner shockingly left rival Indiana in favor of playing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Cole Anthony was brought on as a primary guard option once becoming available.

In short, the Bucks have revamped in a way which could lead to contention in the watered-down Eastern Conference.

More news: Bucks Rookie Bogoljub Markovic Reveals Which Position He'll Play for Milwaukee

Kevin Pelton of ESPN is known for his longform pieces which expertly break down teams and their situations. In this case, he graded each NBA team's offseason up to this point. For the Bucks, Pelton gave the team a "C+" and expanded upon that accordingly.

"No, the Bucks stretching Damian Lillard's salary over the next five years to create cap room and sign Myles Turner away from the Pacers -- the top player to change teams in free agency -- isn't likely to result in Milwaukee contending. But it at least gives the Bucks a chance this season, with a power vacuum in the East due to injuries and Giannis Antetokounmpo still playing at a top-five level. Milwaukee did creative work to bring back the rest of last season's core, albeit at the cost of handing out player options like party favors. A whopping five Bucks got 2026-27 options, which could complicate next summer's roster building."

The Turner move was a curious one. The Bucks have a relatively deep frontcourt with Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis Jr., and Kyle Kuzma. In the wake of waiving Lillard and stretching his contract, that money could've possibly gone towards getting another elite guard.

Speaking of stretching, the money owed to Lillard will put a strain on cap flexibility moving forward until its fully paid off. This could severely hinder what the team can do from a roster standpoint.

However, even with all of that said appeasing Antetokounmpo is item No. 1 on the agenda for the Bucks. Even if the Turner signing wasn't necessarily one that moves the needle, it was one Antetokounmp reportedly wanted to see happen.

When a generation superstar in a small market makes such a request, it best be agreed upon.

More news: 

Insider Reveals How Bucks Rookie Draft Pick Can Still Make Roster

Former Bucks Guard Eyeing Stake in Israeli Team

For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.

Published
Jason Fray
JASON FRAY

Jason Fray is an On SI Contributor based in Los Angeles. Jason previously wrote for Bleacher Report, Saturday Down South, and FOX Sports. He is a graduate of UCLA.

Home/News