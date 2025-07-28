Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Update, Ex-Bucks Legend Disrespected, More
The Milwaukee Bucks are still dealing with speculation around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Many within the NBA are expecting him to get traded sooner rather later, and he is getting more trade buzz than even LeBron James.
In other news, the offseason continues to unfold, and all-time player rankings begin to be released around the end of July and August as the transactional period concludes.
Former Bucks legend Oscar Robertson regularly features on this list, but in one of the more recent ones, he got placed much lower than expected.
Finally, the roster for the Bucks is starting to take shape and tough roster decisions will need to be made soon.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:
