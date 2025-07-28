Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Update, Ex-Bucks Legend Disrespected, More

Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) gets ready to play Indiana Pacers during game four of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Bucks are still dealing with speculation around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Many within the NBA are expecting him to get traded sooner rather later, and he is getting more trade buzz than even LeBron James.

In other news, the offseason continues to unfold, and all-time player rankings begin to be released around the end of July and August as the transactional period concludes.

Former Bucks legend Oscar Robertson regularly features on this list, but in one of the more recent ones, he got placed much lower than expected.

Finally, the roster for the Bucks is starting to take shape and tough roster decisions will need to be made soon.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news:

NBA Rivals Care More About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks Future Than LeBron James

Bucks Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson Dissed in Latest Top 100 All-Time Ranking

Insider Reveals How Bucks Rookie Draft Pick Can Still Make Roster

Bucks Rookie Bogoljub Markovic Reveals Which Position He'll Play for Milwaukee

Former Bucks Guard Eyeing Stake in Israeli Team

Bucks’ Kevin Porter Makes Major Change Heading Into New Season

Bucks' $216 Million Blockbuster Trade Named One of NBA's Biggest Mistakes of the Decade

